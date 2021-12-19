ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,978,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,729,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,914.7 days.

ITVPF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. ITV has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get ITV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.