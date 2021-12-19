J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.03) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.70).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.58) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

