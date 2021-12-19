Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 1,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after buying an additional 507,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.