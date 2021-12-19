Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

