Jacobsen Capital Management Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.