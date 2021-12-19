Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

