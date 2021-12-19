Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $3,626,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155 over the last 90 days.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.17 and its 200-day moving average is $263.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

