Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

