Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

