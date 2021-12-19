JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in November

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,706,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 10,850,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,502.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

