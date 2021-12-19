JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Cap of $320.42 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004732 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $320.42 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.58 or 0.08284962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 0.99970092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 143,944,087 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

