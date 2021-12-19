Joel E. Cutler Sells 13,667 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $588,637.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WRBY opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

