John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. 62,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,053. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

