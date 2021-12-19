John Renger Sells 7,122 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,038,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

