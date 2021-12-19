Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

