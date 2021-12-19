Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,591 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.55 and a twelve month high of $337.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

