Joseph Gebbia Sells 121,411 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70.

ABNB stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 274,173 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

