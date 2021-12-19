JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

