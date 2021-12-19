JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.20 ($38.43).

ETR:UN01 opened at €40.91 ($45.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.82. Uniper has a 52 week low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 52 week high of €40.22 ($45.19). The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion and a PE ratio of -3.11.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

