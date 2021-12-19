JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $215.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $139.09 and a 12-month high of $210.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

