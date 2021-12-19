JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

MAX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,531 shares of company stock worth $1,690,022 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

