JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

CMG opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,735.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

