JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $70.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of PTON opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

