JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

