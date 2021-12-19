Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,875.06

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,875.06 ($24.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($22.94). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.47), with a volume of 154,289 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.20) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,875.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,750.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 54.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.84) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($330,546.58).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

