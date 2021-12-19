Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.30. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 148,302 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

