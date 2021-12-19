Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to “Outperform”

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

