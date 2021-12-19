Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.71 ($27.77).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.84 ($23.42) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.63). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.53.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

