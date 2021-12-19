Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,627,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,110,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.