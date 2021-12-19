Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $16.66 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.