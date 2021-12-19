Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $444,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

