Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.