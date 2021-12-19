KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

