Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.59 and last traded at $142.52. 2,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,095,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

