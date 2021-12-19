Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.83).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.14) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.89) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

LON KGF traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 337.40 ($4.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,070,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,325. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 348.63. The company has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($172,855.82).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

