Kleros Price Tops $0.0767 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $47.47 million and approximately $636,317.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005340 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00441810 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

