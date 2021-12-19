Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHTRF. Stifel Europe upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

