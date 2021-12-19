KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

