Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.96. 5,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 283,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,261,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

