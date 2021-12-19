Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.96) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.84) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.