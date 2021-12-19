Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $34.52

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $35.47. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 14,556 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,679,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

