Korn Ferry Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

