Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

