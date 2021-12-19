L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

