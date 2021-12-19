Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 283 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 89.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

