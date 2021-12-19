Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 4.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $32,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

