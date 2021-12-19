Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average is $257.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

