Landshare (LAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $245,085.00

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00008042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landshare has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $245,085.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007171 BTC.

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,791,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,684 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

