Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

