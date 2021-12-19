LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $58.52 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $2,641.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

